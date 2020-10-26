Mississippi Mud Cake Recipe

Makes one 9 by 13-inch cake

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the double-chocolate cake:

6 tablespoons|226 grams unsalted butter

½ cup|60 grams unsweetened Dutch-processed cocoa powder, sifted

2 cups|435 grams granulated sugar

4 large eggs, at room temperature and lightly beaten

1 ½ cups|185 grams all-purpose flour

pinch of kosher salt

1 ½ cups|175 grams pecans, chopped

1 cup|175 grams chocolate chips (use whatever kind you like)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

for the frosting:

2 ½ cups|300 grams confectioners’ sugar

⅓ cup|40 grams unsweetened Dutch-processed cocoa powder

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ cup|125 ml whole milk, at room temperature

About 3 cups|180 grams mini marshmallows

Directions

Make the cake. Heat the oven to 350°F. Lightly coat with cooking spray or butter a 9 by 13-inch baking pan. In a large saucepot over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the cocoa. Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar and eggs, mixing well. Add the flour, salt, pecans, chocolate chips, and vanilla and mix well. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake in the center of the oven for 35 to 45 minutes, rotating the pan after 15 minutes, until a cake tester comes out clean when inserted into the center of the cake. While the cake is baking, make the frosting. Sift the powdered sugar and cocoa together into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or into a medium bowl and use a handheld mixer. Add the butter and beat on medium-high speed until no visible clumps remain. Stop the mixer occasionally and scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula to ensure the mixture is as smooth as possible. Return the mixer to medium-high speed and stream in the milk. Mix until well incorporated. Sprinkle the marshmallows on top of the warm cake and pour the frosting over the top while still warm. (You’re just covering the warm cake with marshmallows so they both kind of melt into each other. It’s nasty-good.) Serve warm or at room temperature. This cake keeps at room temperature for up to 4 days.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted by permission of the author from The Good Book of Southern Baking: A Revival of Biscuits, Cakes, and Cornbread.

