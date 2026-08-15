Missy Elliott Celebrates 30 Years of This Iconic R&B Album: ‘It Was Art and a Masterpiece’

R&B changed significantly when Aaliyah dropped One In a Million in 1996. Jodeci producer and R&B icon Devante Swing was leaving his stylistic imprint on the future of the genre by mentoring the likes of Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and more. Through Aaliyah’s connection to them, we get her classic sophomore album that challenged our preconceived notions of music at the time. The drums were sexy, the samples were creative, and the vibe was sexy. After working with R. Kelly on her debut Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, Aaliyah desperately needed a change of scenery.

\Unfortunately, the R&B legend passed away far too soon at 22 years old in 2001. Now, 30 years after One In a Million, Missy Elliott is celebrating her close friend and collaborator. In a heartfelt tribute on X, she talked about how the album aged incredibly all these years later. Moreover, she highlighted how Aaliyah was one of one when it came to her stardom and presence on records.

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“30 years ago, Aaliyah ushered in a new sound that was FUTURISTIC and DISTINCTIVE. She had her own sound,” Elliott wrote. “Her SMOOTH vocals & choreography complemented every beat. One in a Million wasn’t just an album; it was ART & a MASTERPIECE A BODY of WORK that, til this day, feels FRESH & NEW, & studied by many great artists today.”

Missy Elliott Honors Aaliyah 30 Years After Her Classic Album ‘One In A Million’

The Virginia rapper and singer similarly honored her late friend Aaliyah in 2025. It would’ve marked Aaliyah’s 46th birthday. “Babygirl the IMPACT that you have left in the years you spent here with the world is UNDENIABLE. Leaving generations to know your name ‘AALIYAH’,” she wrote. “They continue to learn of your UNIQUE Music ORIGINAL Style & GLOWING personality. You will NEVER be 4Gotten.”

Missy Elliott famously wrote a number of iconic records for Aaliyah, including “One in a Million” and “If Your Girl Only Knew”. Initially, Elliott and Timbaland recalled being a little nervous because they were still relatively unknown. Consequently, they thought Aaliyah might’ve been a bit standoffish towards them, questioning how legit they were. But immediately, all the worries about her being a “diva” washed away, likening her to a comedian.

“We were nervous when we first worked with her because nobody knew who we was,” Missy Elliott told MTV in 2012. “She came in and was so warming; she made us immediately feel like family.”

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