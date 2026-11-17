Those who are old enough remember how radio singles would sound drastically different from album version. Obviously, there’s the censorship, where artists would re-record their vocals in order to make it cleaner for the airwaves. But with that re-recording, songs might sound radically different than when you bought the album in stores. Consequently, it created a Mandela Effect, where fans remember an extremely distinct version of a song than what they might hear on streaming today.

Missy Elliott was one of those artists, where the clean and explicit versions radically impacted how we remembered a song. One fan on X replied to her post remembering “Work It” and her fourth album Under Construction for its 24th anniversary. Ultimately, they were confused by the clean version, where she said “shave my chacha” instead of chocha like they remembered it.

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Missy Elliott personally responded to clear up any confusion. What the fan remembered was the album version, where she didn’t have to worry about censoring sexual innuendo. “Nah that was the clean version,” she explained. “See back then we had to go in the studio twice… You had to replace dirty or curse words with clean words so it could play on the radio.”

Missy Elliott Made Everyone Remember The Days of Radio and Clean Versions of Songs

Naturally, this made fans of a certain age range reminisce on having to listen to clean versions of songs. Sometimes, it was because of radio restrictions, other times it was because of family not wanting to play cursing around children.

“I miss when artists had to do this. It forced y’all to make music that everyone could listen to in the car. My mom was not letting us buy albums that had the E on the cover,” one person replied.

The clean version isn’t the only piece of interesting lore about the Missy Elliott classic. In an interview with the Associated Press, she admitted that the infamous lyric reversal on the hook wasn’t intentional in the slightest. Apparently, there was some kind of mishap during the engineering process that caused a slip up. But Elliott thought it sounded cool enough to keep. The rest was history.

“The reverse thing, that was a mistake. The engineer happened to hit something, and it just went backward,” Missy Elliott said. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s kind of crazy because it went backward on the beat. So, after that happened, I said, ‘Yo, keep that in there and I’m going to write around it.’”