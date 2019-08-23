Missy Elliott’s New Album ‘Iconology’ Is Here to Save Us All

Missy Elliott is having a better year than all of us. Not only is she the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and honored with MTV’s Video Vanguard Award, but she also received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music. In 2019, there’s no such thing as too much Missy—and luckily for us, it looks like she’s ready to pick up where she left off. Ahead of her highly-anticipated appearance on the VMA’s, Missy has finally released her seventh album Iconology—her first album in 14 years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ebzOigauK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“So, I have a SURPRISE for you…let’s continue the celebration tonight at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs!” she wrote in an Instagram post. Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time where music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa ‘Missy’ Elliott.”

Last month in an interview with Marie Claire, Elliott revealed her thesis for Iconology: “There’s no one like Missy. No one.” In March, the Virginia veteran teased us with “Tempo,” a high-powered collaboration on Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You that could easily draw you back to her early-2000s-era flow. For those of us who weren’t fortunate enough to snag tickets to the Museum of Missy Elliott, a pop-up shop in New York City, Iconology is the next best thing. Here’s to the next era of Missy Elliott.

Listen to Iconology below.

