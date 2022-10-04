This Mitch McConnell Dildo Is (Actually) Here for a Good Cause

We erect monuments all the time to commemorate political figures. This might, however, be the first time a dildo has been forged on a massive scale just to spite one. Comrades, I give you the Mitch McConnell dildo by Dame:

The last thing we want to think about when we’re horny is this asshat. I would sooner eat a bucket of nails/listen to a 10-hour loop of Adam Levine’s sext messages than have Mitch McConnell’s little Barbie head closer to my reproductive organs, but, according to Dame, that’s the whole point. “Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is f*cking America with his anti-abortion stance,” it states about the decision to make the toy in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturning, “Now you get to f*ck them back.”

This isn’t the first time Dame has made a bold publicity move for a social justice cause. In November 2021, VICE reported on Dame’s big win against the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, which prohibited running the company’s (very tame, BTW) ads in the subway. As Dame told Motherboard, “We experienced first hand how sexually oriented businesses that cater to vulva havers have to work five times harder to advertise on the same platforms that we’ve seen other sexually oriented ads run.”

In regards to the new Mitch campaign, 100% of the dildo’s sales will go to abortion rights funds, and there is also information on the site about how to register to vote before the November midterm elections, so that you can “f*ck these politicians even harder […] on your own terms,” as Dame puts it. It’s a surreal campaign, but it’s not just a grabby headline, says Tanner Thompson, one of the creatives behind the design. “We are using absurdity to bring awareness,” he says, “solicit donations and, in turn, encourage as many people as possible to help fight a very serious fight.”

Now that’s patriotism.

Dame’s Mitch McConnnell-shaped dildo is available for preorder here.

