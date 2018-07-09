Protesters Chased Mitch McConnell from a Restaurant Chanting ‘Turtle Head’

Left-wing activists and regular citizens have made a point to confront Trump’s allies in their private lives recently, with protests hitting the president’s former EPA chief, his press secretary, and his head of Homeland Security (twice). And despite calls for “civility,” the activist left isn’t letting up—showing up at a Kentucky restaurant where Mitch McConnell was eating Saturday to publicly shame him for his stance on the current border crisis.

According to the Washington Post, about a half dozen protesters showed up to the Bristol Bar & Grille in Louisville, Kentucky, after a woman spotted him there and put out a call for backup on Twitter. When McConnell walked out of the restaurant with two other men, the crowd let him have it, chanting “vote you out!” and “where are the children?” while they followed him to his car.

The crowd—which reportedly included a few members of Louisville’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) chapter—broke into an “abolish ICE” chant while McConnell climbed into his car, and shouted “where are the babies?” at him before he drove away. One protester yelled “turtle head!” at the Senate Majority Leader a few times (a weirdly accurate comparison), along with jeers of “we know where you live, Mitch.” According to the DSA, whoever was behind that “turtle head” burn wasn’t affiliated with the organization.

Just like the activists who recently confronted DHS chief Kirstjen Nielsen, Saturday’s protesters seemed to be particularly pissed off about the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which resulted in nearly 3,000 immigrant children being separated from their parents at the border. As the Post notes, McConnell came out in support of Trump’s immigration policy, though he disagreed with family separation.

Saturday marks the second time in two weeks protesters have publicly shamed McConnell for his stance on the border crisis—and it’s just one of many recent incidents plaguing Trump allies in their lives outside of work.

