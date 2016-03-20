Mitrović Scores Equalizer, Gloriously Celebrates with Pitch Invader

WATCH: Aleksandar Mitrovic brings Newcastle level with Sunderland, hugs random fan https://t.co/wh1ZjcSLNz

— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 20, 2016

Oh, the Tyne-Wear Derby. Nothing quite says “rivalry” like two bottom-table teams reigniting a grudge that dates back to the English Civil War in the 1600’s. During Sunderland’s visit to Newcastle’s St. James Park today, the away side seemed like they were going to steal three points on Newcastle’s home turf (the war was about territorial divisions, by way of river, after all), when all of a sudden Aleksandar Mitrović leveled the score with a lethal header. The goal was nice. But the celebration was priceless.

One fan stormed the pitch to join in on the fun, and caught Mitrović by surprise as he rounded the corner. Mitrović was either going in for a jumping hug, or had reflexes like a scared cat, because he took off in a leap toward the man. Instead of connecting, though, what ensued was a balletic act of capoeira-like gymnastics, where neither man touched, but instead formed a perfect yin-yang, as the fan ducked and slid underneath him. It’s hard to tell what either person’s intention was in the moment, but that’s the idea. Just pure celebratory instinct.

Let’s watch that again. And again. It’s worthwhile.