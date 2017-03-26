Mix Avocados and Tomatillos for the Perfect Combination of Guacamole and Salsa

Tomatillo. Say it out loud: Tom-a-tee-yo. We challenge you to find a vegetable that’s more fun to say (OK, fine. Maybe rutabaga. But tomatillo is right up at the top of that list).

But the way these little green husk tomatoes roll off the tongue isn’t the only reason to love them; it’s more about the way they dance on the tongue. These guys happen to make a pretty killer base for salsa. And they’re damn fine to look at, too.

Mixed with avocados, Serrano chiles, poblano peppers, and a generous dose of cilantro, the tomatillos bring a hit of tartness to a salsa that’s otherwise spicy, herbal, and—thanks to the avocado—creamy as hell.

RECIPE: Avocado and Tomatillo Salsa

Light, fresh, and green, this salsa screams spring. And it’s pretty much a perfect combination of guacamole and salsa, so two birds with one stone.



Thanks, tomatillos.