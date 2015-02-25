MIXED BY Kevin Saunderson

Legend. It’s a word and title that gets thrown around quite a bit in this business, but today, it’s being used, and rightfully so. What would electronic music be without Kevin Saunderson? As part of the seminal outfit, The Belleville Three, alongside Derrick May and Juan Atkins, Kevin is responsible for the creation of what we now know as techno. Taking cues from across the pond, Kevin helped shape a genre and sound that is at the lifeblood of every corner of electronic music, and today, at 50 years young, he’s continuing to expand the limits of our minds with enticing collaborations, remixes, and club-crushing sets.

While he continues to rest atop a throne as the OGs of OGs, Saunderson has gone on to use his knowledge and experience to shape the younger generation-often through the tutelage he expounds on his sons Dantiez, and Damari, who are working to fill their father’s shoes, and continue his legacy. Much of this is also done through his label, KMS, which serves as an outlet to not only push his own decades-spanning sound, but also that of the up and coming plethora of artists.

To say we’re thrilled to present Kevin’s MIXED BY would be an understatement, and we could probably go on yammering for the rest of the week to why he’s so important to the music we live for everyday, but, we won’t. Instead, we’ll let his music do the real talking.

Lock in and enjoy the ride.

TRACKLIST:

Dante Saunderson – “With Caution”

Laura Welsh – “Ghosts (Kevin’s Ghosts of Detroit Dub)”

Lone – Restless City (Head High Remix)

The Martinez Brothers – “Tree Town”

Harry Romero & Joeski – “Choose One”

Kevin & Dantiez Saunderson – “Womp It”

Shlomi Aber – “Helter Skelter”

Dantiez Saunderson & Bjelo – “HI RISE”

Arnold Jarvis & Danism – “Reciprocated Love (Deetron Remix)”

Samuel L Session – “The Talkbox (Concrete Mix)”

Mr G – “Ben & Gerd (Killin It M Day)”

Edit Revenge & Roland ClarkI – “Surrender (Wehbba Remix)”

Seph – “Jade”

Samuel L Session – “Chains”

Quenum – “Face To Face (Cassy Remix)”

Chez Daimer – “Untitled B (Greg Gow 2014 Update)”

Samuel L Session – “A Funky Affair Blazin’ Moody (Concrete Mix)”

John Norman – “313 (Original Mix)”

Ramiro Lopez – “This & That”

Maceo Plex – “Conjure Dreams”

Cris Celiz – “Please Don’t Stop”

