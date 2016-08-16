Life Is Short so Blow out Your Speakers to Miya Folick’s “Pet Body”



Photo by Anika Norrgard

We’ve been fans of rising LA singer-songwriter Miya Folick for a minute now. She already won us (and The New York Times) over with her incisive songwriting and hair-trigger-dynamic voice on last year’s contemplative debut EP Strange Darling, but it’s the top-down ferocity of her live shows—think big guitars and bigger wails—in the time since that’s had us eagerly awaiting new material.

Just in time for your loud-ass summer party playlist, Folick has dropped the video for her new single, “Pet Body,” and man, does it deliver. It’s three minutes of strung out guitars and drums careening in and out of surf punk melodies, with Folick relinquishing her last fuck as her voice swoops from sweet to unhinged. “I’m just a brain with a pet body / I’m just a feeling in the room / Just a finger on a trigger / On a Friday afternoon,” she sings. “Proper care and feeding for my pet body!”

Get into it and watch the twisted Brian Smee-directed animated video below:

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey.