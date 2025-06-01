MJF, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch Appear in New ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Trailer

Former AEW World Champion MJF and multi-time WWE Women’s Champions, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella, appear in the new Happy Gilmore 2 trailer. Released during Netflix’s TUDUM event, unveiling the latest in film, television, anime, and more, the wrestlers take center stage.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Happy Gilmore‘s release, and it’s one of the most anticipated titles of 2025. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on Happy and just how they’re going to resurrect his golfing career once more. Luckily, the original creative team, as well as Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, and Sandler, return for the sequel. Hopefully this means there won’t be too many plot holes.

At the end of the original film, Happy just finished a long season to raise funds to pay the IRS his grandmother’s back taxes. While not the most conventional player, he proves to the golf snobs that whatever they can do, he can do too, and in some cases, better.

Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Boasts Star-Studded Cast

The trailer reveals Happy is once again strapped for cash, trying to put his daughters through ballet school. It also teases some star-studded appearances from actors, singers, and other professional wrestlers. Award-winning Latin music artist and part-time WWE wrestler Bad Bunny appears to be playing a caddy in the film. Bella and Lynch are playing unidentified roles, but they seem to be on the opposing team. MJF is playing one of Happy’s sons, Gordie, described as “blue collar” and having inherited his father’s love of hockey.

Other names include Travis Kelce, Eminem, Sandler’s daughters Sunny and Sadie, his wife Jackie, Margaret Qualley, Ken Jennings, Reggie Bush, Post Malone, Marcello Hernandez, and Eric André. That’s not all — professional golfers have joined the fray, too, including John Daly, Paige Spiranac, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres on Netflix on July 25th. Stay tuned to VICE for updates.