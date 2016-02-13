Mkhitaryan Scores a Brilliant Solo Goal for Borussia Dortmund

GOAL, Dortmund! Mkhitaryan gives BVB the 1-0 lead with a wonderful solo effort. https://t.co/U4QjrzAs3F

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 13, 2016

Some players’ names deserve a second look while editing. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is certainly one of them. And some players deserve a second look because they drop an absolutely filthy solo golazo after finding the space between six defenders just above the 18-yard box in the 57th minute against Hanover to eventually pull their side Borussia Dortmund ahead for a 1-0 victory. Again, that would be Henrikh Mkhitaryan.