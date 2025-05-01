MLB Fan in Critical Condition After 21-Foot Fall onto Field

A baseball fan is in critical condition after a mid-game incident. During the April 30 game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, an adult male fell 21 feet onto the field.

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play,” the latter team, who won the game 4-3, wrote on X.

The New York Post reported that, after the game, Pirates manager Derek Shelton revealed that he witnessed “extremely unfortunate” incident, where he saw the man “laying motionless while the play is going on.”

After the man fell, MLB.com reported that a second person jumped from the lower section of the stands to help the man who was injured.

The team wrote that “Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care.”

Photos from the game show members of both teams kneeling on the field while the man was treated. The game was delayed about 10 minutes due to the incident.

After receiving medical attention on the field, the fan was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, the team said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the Pirates added.

Pittsburgh Public Safety revealed on X that the unidentified man was in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital.

The same account revealed that “Pittsburgh Police VCU detectives are investigating” what led to the man’s fall.

In a follow up post, Pittsburgh Public Safety shared that “this incident is being treated as accidental in nature.”

“The patient remains in critical condition at the hospital,” they wrote. “Pittsburgh Police do not anticipate providing any additional updates to the public.”

Pirates and Cubs Personel React to Fan’s Fall

After the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell spoke out, per MLB.com

“I hope the gentleman’s OK,” he said. “I’m thinking about his family and him right now. Obviously scary. I didn’t see it happen, but I saw it out there after the play. I just hope everything turns out OK.”

Andrew McCutchen, who hit a two-run double right before the man’s fall, addressed the situation post-game, according to the Associated Press.

“We’re just hoping for the best for him. I hope he pulls through because he’s the reason why we are here. He’s the reason why we play the game,” McCutchen said. “People that show their support so we can do something we love, partly because of him and because of fans. So, I just pray that he’s alright.”

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson expressed similar sentiments, the outlet reported.

“It’s a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game,” he said. “Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It’s obviously tough. At a time like that, you want (the fans) to know you love them.”



