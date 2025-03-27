MLB Opening Day Is Here—And So Are the Insane Ballpark Menus

Over the past few years, there’s been a massive shift in how sports fans eat at baseball stadiums across the country. With MLB Opening Day upon us, the finely trimmed grass and freshly placed dirt aren’t the only things on people’s minds.

The trend of over-the-top food items that are solely made for Instagram and TikTok has taken yet another step up with the 2025 season. It’s reached the point where every team reveals their newest food items with a massive media event and a highlight reel video on their socials. It’s ridiculous, right?

Videos by VICE

So let’s dig into some of the wackiest and strangest creations offered across Major League Baseball.

The Mariners revealed their new food for this season, including the Cal Raleigh "Lil' Dumpers" and Mariners-blue "What Up Corn Dog" 😂



(via @Mariners) pic.twitter.com/Qef5ne7EWh — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2025

A Blue & Spicy Corndog at Seattle

This one lands on the list mainly due to its visuals. Anything that is bluish-greenish automatically raises some eyebrows. Now add in some spice and you’ve got yourself quite the unique offering.

It’s hard to mess up an American pastime like a corndog, so I don’t doubt that this would be a solid bite. You’ve just gotta get over the fact that it’s blue.

New at @Yankees games this year: Tiramisu in a helmet! pic.twitter.com/ZkBYuvQrbo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 20, 2025

Tiramisu in a Mini Yankees Helmet

Sometimes you just don’t need to mess with a good thing. Anyone who has ever been to a game is familiar with the miniature baseball helmet overfilled with soft serve. It’s a staple in ballparks coast-to-coast.

No one ever said to themselves, “I wish there was something different in this souvenir cup.” The Yankees decided to unveil tiramisu in one of those helmets. I’m not wasting my time with that.

Give me my vanilla soft serve with rainbow Jimmies—yep, we don’t call them sprinkles here.

New at @Phillies games:



S’mores Quesadilla — Nutella, mini marshmallows, and graham cracker crumble in a crispy flour tortilla served with a chocolate dipping sauce ($11.49)



📸 by @AramarkSports pic.twitter.com/6VJgGjAr1A — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 17, 2025

Philly Offers Some S’mores Quesadillas

This is whacky, but admittedly, I’m going to buy one the first time at Citizens Bank Park. When I first heard of this item, I had my doubts. Then I realized that chocolate sauce, marshmallows, a flour tortilla, and Graham cracker crumbles all are amazing ingredients. There’s no way this can be bad.

Weird? Yes. Tasty? Heck yes!

New at @SFGiants games:



A 98-ounce souvenir bat with free refills ($22.59)



(📸 by @AramarkSports) pic.twitter.com/x3SPaC18ls — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 17, 2025

Nearly 100 Ounces of Popcorn in San Francisco

This one is pretty cool, but who needs that much popcorn? This 98-ounce plastic bat is going to cost nearly $23, which, add in the beer you’ll likely buy to wash down the salty goodness, you probably are paying more for that combo than for the ticket into the game.

That being said, I’ve demolished one of those movie theater tubs before my two-hour movie ended, so maybe 100 ounces of popcorn for a three-hour game isn’t the worst idea

The Mets Double Down on Pickles

New York is doing some strange stuff with its food options. The Mets may take the top spot for the weirdest food pairing. They’re introducing pickle-dusted fries—yuck—and you can wash it down with a 4.5% ABV spritzer that is flavored with Claussen’s pickles.

Count me out!