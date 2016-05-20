M.O’s “Who Do You Think Of?” is a Loud and Proud Claim for The Summer

Britain is built on cheap holidays, terrestrial television, digestive biscuits, provincial shopping centres, and sublime collections of trainers. But if there’s one thing we do better than anyone else, it’s chart-smashing, dopamine-fuelling pop groups. From Mis-teeq and the Sugababes through to the early punch-drunk days of Take That and back around to All Saints, our country has a storied tradition with pop-groups who somehow, unlike their Stateside counterparts, manage to retain a level of coolness about them. This is exactly where M.O jump in. Rather than aiming for a Smash Hits-orientated audience, the trio have been tearing up stages with the likes of Stormzy, Yungen, and Krept & Konan, as well as working with some of grime’s best producers like The Heavytrackerz and Bless Beats. We’ve covered M.O on Noisey a bunch of times before, but now they’re back with their latest track “Who Do You Think Of?”.

So what, exactly, does that track sound like? I guess you could click play below. But lets say that it sits at an intersection between, say, a pounding track like Sigala’s “Sweet Lovin’”, a smattering of laidback UK garage, and some of the very best tracks on the NOW CD series. There’s also a bunch of steel drums. Which is to say, with all of those boxes ticked, it’s a banger. Full of intent, “Who Do You Think Of” is a loud, proud, and bad-ass claim for the summer. Listen below.