Mob Heavily to A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage’s New Song “Cocky”

Is it A$AP season already? A$AP Rocky has been slowly teasing out odd, seemingly unfinished songs on his Soundcloud in possible anticipation of a new album, but now he’s hopped onto a bona fide slammer with an all-star lineup (maybe to sync up with the actual NBA All-Star Weekend in LA, but probably not).

“Cocky” features Rocky, Gucci Mane, and 21 Savage at their stunting prime on a typically ornate and devilish beat by London on Da Track (although something is definitely up with 21’s verse, which sounds like it’s blasting from a flip phone speaker). The song is from the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Uncle Drew, based on Kyrie Irving’s eponymous character from a couple of Pepsi ads a few years back. You can listen to “Cocky” above.



Phil is on Twitter.

