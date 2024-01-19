How to Master the Mob Wife Aesthetic (and Make Carmela Soprano Proud)

It’s official, y’all: Minimalism is dead, and mob wife maximalism is here to stay.

It’s hard to pinpoint any single catalyst for the mob wife renaissance, but it has emerged in tandem with HBO’s 25th anniversary celebration of The Sopranos (an inside job, perhaps?). But honestly, the animal-print-swatched, mascara-heavy look goes so hard we don’t even care if it’s an industry plant; there will always be a place for minimalist aesthetics, but there’s something to be said about the joys of turning out a fierce, maximalist look in a post-lockdown, peak-winter time frame. After years of watching the “clean girl aesthetic” reign supreme, the internet has rekindled its love for decadent, red-lipped mob wife style this winter. The #mobwife hashtag on TikTok has nearly 120 million views (many of which explain the ins-and-outs of the mob wife aesthetic and attitude), and there are over 16,000 posts for #mobwife and #mobwifestyle on Instagram:

The ultimate mob wife has a manicotti in the oven, a fresh set of French tips, and a bone to pick with anyone who wastes her time. She’s dripping in gold jewelry, wearing an entire herd of animal print jawns, and slipping into casual knitwear on the mornings when her husband is feeding the ducks. Fur and leather coats are a must, messy hair is optional, and smoky eyes are encouraged. When in doubt, just look to mob wife style icons such as Carmela Soprano, Adriana La Cerva, Elvira Hancock, and Mona Lisa Vito for inspiration.

So, what are the true essentials of this aesthetic? Mob wife style feels equal parts playful and empowering, and we can’t think of a better way to kick off 2024. Light up some Virginia Slims, and let’s shop.

Plenty of animal prints

Leopard print, zebra stripes, croc, and snakeskin rule supreme in the closets of mob wives. RIP Adriana (even if your character was basically reborn in season 6 of Desperate Housewives), you would have loved to wear these snakeskin Mugler trousers (for which we also found an affordable Wrangler dupe) and zebra print mesh blouse to Bamonte’s.

Leather and fur coats

If you want to look like you’re married to a made man, you will also be needing a big-ass coat to dip over to the deli or to dinner at your go-to red sauce joint. This cropped, faux fur trim coat on Nordstrom called the Gisele (naming your coat = very mob wifey) would be perfect for west coasters whose winters don’t get crazy cold, while Etsy is home to tons of vintage furs for folks who have to brave an actual snowstorm.

A corset to wear under the coat

Ah, the classic corset-under-a-fur-coat combo. We’re obsessed with this Italianate number from Miaou, because your boobs deserve support from a ribbed bodice and Tuscan columns.

A fitted white suit

Invest in a fitted white suit to show everyone who’s boss, just like Carmela does in season three with her signature stack of gold necklaces. We repeat: Do not wear an oversized suit. This is not your David Byrne moment. Opt for this impeccably tailored A.L.C. suit, which features sharp lapels and a single button closure. Layer it over (surprise) a corset, and you’re good to go.

An off-duty tracksuit

When a mob wife is off-duty, she is likely pining over Furio and getting her nails done in a velour tracksuit. Los Angeles Apparel makes a versatile 2000s-inspired tracksuit that comes in seven colorways, including two we like to call cigar box brown and rosa Madonna.

All that’s gold glitters

This is not the time to skimp on statement-making jewelry. Wear three of everything that glitters in your jewelry box, including herringbone chains, antique gold crosses, diamond-encrusted cornicellos, and some of Mondo Mondo’s chunky gold bracelets and necklaces.

Casual, retro knitwear

If only we had a dollar for every time Carmela lit one up in a knitwear turtleneck or a zip-up top with a pointed collar. Keep an eye out for body-hugging knitwear, and head to the beloved Italian fashion house Fiorucci for a perfectly Naples-circa-1979 zip-up cardigan.

“I love my new pony boots, Tony”

Technically, this is dressing like a goomah. But that’s also a flex.

Versace sunglasses, of course

Last but not least, you will need some ornate Versace shades for playing poker with the girls. Luckily for you, this pair is 64% off.

Now go feed some ducks.

