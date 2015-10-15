How Phone Apps Have Changed Sex and Love

The smartphone has completely changed the way modern relationships function. Phones facilitate far more than real-world interaction ever allowed—from dating app geniuses who use data and game theory to hack the system to the darker side of digital love, where app addiction runs rampant and users find themselves endlessly swiping in an empty search for more.

In this episode of Love Industries, Slutever’s Karley Sciortino investigates the ways that mobile apps have become an essential part of our search for the next hook-up, true love, and everything in between.