Mobile Projection Tricycles Bring Animation to the Streets

Street art comes alive and goes mobile in a new, tricycle-powered interactive installation called the Suaveciclo by São Paolo-based duo VJ Suave. The walls, sidewalks, trees and anything else Ygor Marotta and Ceci Soloaga can focus a lens on—even people—become a home for fantastical animated creatures and short narratives. They throw in a mix of four films they’ve created over the last four years and live drawing via the Tagtool app to make each show unique, incorporating the setting and audience into the story. “We must always choose the right character for the right wall, building or moment,” Marotta tells Hi-Fructose. The result is a show that plays equally well in Russia, Germany, Luxemburg and Slovakia, where they’ve been touring local film festivals, as in their home country of Brazil.

Check out more of VJ Suave’s work on their website.

Videos by VICE

Related:

A Wearable Video-Graffiti Blaster that Straps to Your Wrist

Projection Mapping in a Concert Hall Brings Dvořák’s Music to Life

Animal-Hipster Hybrids Projected on Paris Walls

[Exclusive] See 400-Foot-Tall Endangered Animals Cover The Empire State Building