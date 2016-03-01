This Moby Remix Is A “Time Machine to a Super Dark Basement Somewhere in 1984”

Los Angeles-based dance music veteran, Moby, shared a new remix today of one of his tracks by Record Makers-affiliated duo Acid Washed, which is currently premiering on THUMP.

Acid Washed—comprised of Parisian Andrew Claristidge and a mystery second collaborator, following the departure of founding member Richard D’Alpert last year—took on “Almost Loved,” the second single to be released from Moby’s new project, Moby and The Void Pacific Choir, announced last year. Ditching the overdriven hyperactivity of the original, they opt for a mood more spartan and fine-tuned, giving the militant air of the track a slightly different flavor with short-circuited arpeggios from fizzling analog synths.

Moby spoke with THUMP about the track via email, explaining that it “isn’t a remix as much as a time machine to a super dark basement somewhere in 1984.” Acid Washed’s Andrew Claristidge also chimed in: “I was out partying when I heard that I would get the chance to remix Moby,” he explained. “When I received the track, [its] “Los Angeles” sample [which you can hear in the original around 0:56, 1:22, and so on] entered my brain and gave me all the ideas for a cosmic remix; I wanted it to be anthemic and powerful. So I plugged in my Korg Monopoly, which is my favourite synthesizer, and I programmed the main arpeggiator. The rest of the recording came really fast. The analog vibe was filling my space time continuum. I remember being powered with great energies while recording: my second son was newly born.”

Hear the track below, and stay tuned for more information about the Moby and The Void Pacific Choir project as we get it—as of now there isn’t any release date slated.

