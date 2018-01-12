Moby Claims the CIA Told Him About Russia and Trump Because He Has Clout

Apparently, Moby is the only influencer we need. In an interview about his new album Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt with WFPK’s Kyle Meredith, Moby claims the CIA trusted him information about Trump’s alleged involvement with Russia because of his large social media following. “They said, ‘Look you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things, just in a way to sort’ve…put it out there?”

Shortly after President Trump’s inauguration, Moby took to Instagram to relay a message according to his “friends in D.C.” He claimed the Fusion GPS dossier was completely real and that Trump has been in collusion with the Russians since the beginning of his campaign. But today, on WFPK, Moby sings slightly a different tune. “To what extent there’s collusion, I don’t know, but where there’s smoke there’s fire.”

His interview is cynicism at its finest. “It’s going to get quite a lot darker,” says the producer. “The depths of the Trump family in business, their involvement with organized crime, sponsors of terrorism, Russian oligarchs, it’s really dark. I guess we should all fasten our seatbelts and hold on.”

Moby couldn’t end the interview without getting in a couple more digs at the Commander-in-Chief. “One thing I’m really grateful for is that our president is incompetent,” he says. “Just imagine how much more dangerous he’d be if he had emotional impulse control.” Damn, Moby. Tell him how you really feel.

