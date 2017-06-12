Moby Just Released a New Anti-Trump Album

Moby surprise-released a new album with the Void Pacific Choir this morning, titled More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse. The nine-track record marks the politically charged project’s sophomore LP, and in keeping with that theme, it was released through a fake press release from a fictional White House representative called John Miller.

The parodic press release is riddled with typos of the “covfefe” variety, and contains a link to a free download of both the new album and the project’s 2016 debut, These Systems Are Failing. “the first album they released is very noisy…as is this second album, just see the title, pretty clear [sic],” it says. “but it’s like they hate america and think it’s NOT GREAT AGAIN.”

John Miller is reportedly a pseudonym Donald Trump used to use in order to masquerade as his own publicist between the 70s and the 90s, reports the Washington Post. Trump denied that he posed as his own media spokesperson in an interview with NBC last year.

The day after Trump was elected, Moby took to Instagram to say that America was “so much more racist and misogynistic than [he’d] ever imagined.”

More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse is out now.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.