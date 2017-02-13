Moby Compares the Warmth of Vinyl to the Emotional Connection Between a Mother and Child

Void Pacific Choir bandleader Moby said listening to vinyl is like the love between mother and child in a recent panel discussion alongside Jean-Michel Jarre, Julia Holter, Little Boots, Hans Zimmer, and Nic Harcourt. During a part of the conversation about the superiority of the format—which takes place about an hour and seven minutes in, below—the electronic music veteran connected the experience of listening to records to a scientific study on the bond between a mother and child, reports NME.

“There was a study done where mothers—I don’t know if this is esoteric or relevant or not—but mothers and newborns were put in separate rooms and connected by video camera and monitor,” he said. “When it was real-time, the babies were happy. And then they introduced a delay of less than a thousandth of a second, and the babies started crying. Because they knew something was off.”

He suggested that vinyl offers a more “authentic” experience of music than digital because it transmits artists’ work with as little dilution as possible. He also says people might seek out the “warmth” of vinyl because it reminds them of “emotional connection,” echoing the mother-newborn relationship explored in the study.

Last month, Moby was asked to DJ Trump’s inauguration ball, despite his long history of leftist activism. His response? “Hahahahaha.”

