Mochi French Toast Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|80 grams shelled, skin-on peanuts

4 cups|1 liter canola oil, plus more for frying

kosher salt, to taste

granulated sugar, to taste

½ loaf pan de mie or a soft, fluffy white loaf, unsliced

⅓ cup|90 grams chunky peanut butter

3 vanilla ice cream mochi

4 large eggs

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

vanilla ice cream, to serve

golden syrup, preferably Lyle’s, to serve

Directions

Place the peanuts in a medium bowl and cover with water. Soak for 10 minutes, then drain and dry thoroughly. Place the peanuts in a small saucepan and cover with 4 cups|1 liter canola oil. Heat the saucepan over medium and fry, slowly bringing the oil up to 350°F, for about 10 minutes, until the peanuts are golden. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peanuts to a paper towel-lined sheet tray to drain slightly, then transfer to a large metal bowl. Toss the peanuts for about 2 minutes. This will cool the peanuts, allowing them to crisp. Season generously with salt and a pinch of sugar. Transfer to a cutting board and roughly chop, then set the peanuts aside for serving. Crack the eggs into a medium bowl and beat well with the milk, then season with salt and sugar. Slice the bread into 6 (¾-inch) thick slices. Remove the crusts, then spread peanut butter on one side of each pieces of bread. Heat 2- inches of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot until a deep-fry thermometer reads 300°F. Using a rolling pin, roll the vanilla mochis until 2 ½-inches wide. Place each mochi on top of one piece of bread, peanut butter side-up. Top each with another piece of bread, peanut butter side-down, and smash down with your hands to seal them shut. Season all over with salt and sugar. Dredge each piece of French toast in the batter, letting the excess drip off, then add to the oil and fry, slowly bringing up the temperature to 350°F. Cook for about 30 seconds, then flip. Baste the French toast with the oil and continue to cook until they are deeply golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack and season with salt and sugar. To serve, stack the French toast slices on top of one another and top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Sprinkle with the chopped peanuts and drizzle syrup over the top.

