Mochi French Toast Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup|80 grams shelled, skin-on peanuts
4 cups|1 liter canola oil, plus more for frying
kosher salt, to taste
granulated sugar, to taste
½ loaf pan de mie or a soft, fluffy white loaf, unsliced
⅓ cup|90 grams chunky peanut butter
3 vanilla ice cream mochi
4 large eggs
¼ cup|60 ml whole milk
vanilla ice cream, to serve
golden syrup, preferably Lyle’s, to serve
Directions
- Place the peanuts in a medium bowl and cover with water. Soak for 10 minutes, then drain and dry thoroughly.
- Place the peanuts in a small saucepan and cover with 4 cups|1 liter canola oil. Heat the saucepan over medium and fry, slowly bringing the oil up to 350°F, for about 10 minutes, until the peanuts are golden. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the peanuts to a paper towel-lined sheet tray to drain slightly, then transfer to a large metal bowl. Toss the peanuts for about 2 minutes. This will cool the peanuts, allowing them to crisp. Season generously with salt and a pinch of sugar. Transfer to a cutting board and roughly chop, then set the peanuts aside for serving.
- Crack the eggs into a medium bowl and beat well with the milk, then season with salt and sugar.
- Slice the bread into 6 (¾-inch) thick slices. Remove the crusts, then spread peanut butter on one side of each pieces of bread.
- Heat 2- inches of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot until a deep-fry thermometer reads 300°F. Using a rolling pin, roll the vanilla mochis until 2 ½-inches wide. Place each mochi on top of one piece of bread, peanut butter side-up. Top each with another piece of bread, peanut butter side-down, and smash down with your hands to seal them shut. Season all over with salt and sugar.
- Dredge each piece of French toast in the batter, letting the excess drip off, then add to the oil and fry, slowly bringing up the temperature to 350°F. Cook for about 30 seconds, then flip. Baste the French toast with the oil and continue to cook until they are deeply golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack and season with salt and sugar.
- To serve, stack the French toast slices on top of one another and top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Sprinkle with the chopped peanuts and drizzle syrup over the top.
