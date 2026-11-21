Kasper Peppink seems like a lovely person, and he has modeled for top brands like Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hermès. Although he notes that he’s semi-retired as a model, he boasts about a decade of experience under his belt and appears to be the kind of talent who should always be in high demand.

The Dane, however, took to Instagram to share some of that inconvenient but much-needed honesty that his countrymen are known for. He began the video that aroused our curiosity with the ominous words, “I might get cancelled for this…”

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“I lost money on that fashion week[…].”

In 2018, Peppink walked the runway for Versace’s F/W men’s collection. He reflected upon that experience:

“You might think, from the outside world, that a job like that would pay a significant amount of money, but, in reality, for me, they paid €300. I lost money on that fashion week because you have to pay for your own accommodation during fashion week, transport, everything. And you’re taking a huge risk that you’re even going to, like, break even for a fashion week. You do, like, one week of 15-hour, long-day castings. You see 50 to 60 different clients. And if you’re lucky, you might book one job.”

It’s no wonder that Peppink has stopped doing fashion shows; his last was in 2019. The levelheaded citizen stated that he just wanted to clarify, whether for future models or those curious about the industry, that the reality of his profession doesn’t always align with the fantasy.

Marsha Doll Models was among those who confirmed Peppink’s words, commenting, “I’ve been an agent for 40+ years… He’s telling the truth !!!!”

Designer Danai Ntanaka also responded, “I once walked for Jean Paul Gaultier in Athens, Greece and I got paid 90€.”

Stylist Samuel Sohebi chimed in, “The bigger the name the less they pay and that’s the game.”

Think Walking for Versace Pays Big Money? This Model Says Otherwise.

Verily, Peppink’s story relates to the larger issue of bigwigs not always providing proper (or any) compensation; especially within the fashion and entertainment realms, bosses sometimes take the attitude that it is a privilege to be performing a service for them, and that the prestige should be payment enough.

Perhaps if brands rewarded young men like Peppink as deserved, more people would be interested in buying into them. Yet, fashion and the modeling world have degenerated into pathetic jokes, in part, with grave injustices occurring regularly. One particularly outrageous crime was Romee Strijd’s exclusion from the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2026 while influencers were selected to strut instead — a clownish decision that baffled audiences far and wide.