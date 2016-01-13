Moderat are Back with a New Album and We’re Bringing Them to the UK

Yep, you did read that right. The Modeselektor lads have hooked up with Apparat again to reunite as Moderat. The same Moderat responsible for “A New Error” and “Bad Kingdom” and “Rusty Nails”. The same Moderat who effortless fuse Apparat’s autumnal minimalism with Modeselektor’s punchy club ready maximalism. The supergroup are set to smash 2016 with new album III, which they say bridges the gaps between, “fun and profoundness, ecstasy and melancholy.” Which, if you know us, is exactly up our street.

Which is why we’re delighted to say that we’re bringing them over to the UK in April for a week’s worth of live shows. How exciting is that? Very exciting is how exciting that is. We’ll be hopping in a no doubt very plush tourbus and zooming from London to Bristol to Glasgow to Brighton and we’d love you to join us.

To get you in the mood, you can watch a trailer for the tour—which contains a few tantalising snippets of material from III— and check out the striking album artwork below:

There’s a whole string of global dates that sees the supergroup joining the dots between Paris and Berlin over the course of a few months, and as we’ve said, we’ll be bringing the boys over for a few gigs here in the UK. These are those so keep them in your diary.

April 2nd London (GB), St John of Hackney

April 3rd Bristol (GB), Marble Factory

April 5th, Glasgow (GB), ABC

April 7th Brighton (GB), Corn Exchange

You can grab tickets for the shows here and pre-order the album here.

Follow Moderat on Facebook // Twitter