Watch the Modern Baseball Man Throw the First Baseball at a Baseball Game

Few things are more patriotic than baseball, the state of Florida, and emo music. Which is why last night proved to be a perfect storm of pure America, when Ian Farmer of Modern Baseball threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays game. Farmer really puts the “baseball” in “Modern Baseball,” and throws the baseball perfectly into the glove of the Rays’ catcher. Hopefully this will start a trend, and maybe in the future we’ll get to see Mike Kinsella be the backup QB of a future game, or Ned Russin from Title Fight make his UFC debut. Until then, you can watch the pitch below.

Here is Ian throwing the 1st pitch @ the Tampa Rays game! Last night of tour tn @ The Orpheum! Tickets @ the door! pic.twitter.com/I61z4vZMzB