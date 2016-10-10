A Night with the ‘Fucking Bastards’ – Photos of Modern-Day Gabber Kids

Gabber is the kind of brain-battering music you’d use to beat state secrets out of a captured spy. It ranges from 150 to 190 BPM and is maybe some of the most extreme music on the planet.

Which is a little at odds with where it’s most popular: the “Bible Belt” of the Netherlands’ provinces, whose take on Christianity isn’t dissimilar to that of fundamentalists in America’s deep south.

The photos below are from a ridiculously rowdy night at Club Rodenburg in Beesd, a quiet little town in the east of the country.