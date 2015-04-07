Modern Films and TV Shows Get Recreated as Retro VHS Tapes

Depending on your age, you may (or may not) remember heading to the video store to peruse the shelves looking for the latest for-rent releases, a process which involved looking over the empty display cases and making your choice from the more worn-in ones.

One artist has been recreating modern TV shows and films—Interstellar, Breaking Bad—as VHS tapes, a practice which actually started as an April Fools joke. He pretended to be a Parisian hipster named “Stan” who “only has eyes for tapes, saturated color and mono sound.”

French blog Golem13 ran a fake interview with “Stan,” detailing how he wants to revive the VHS industry with his “vintage” VHS recorder, the perfect technology for eating up tapes and ruining that TV-recorded copy of Ghostbusters you even took the time to remove the commercials from. He even jokes about launching a Kickstarter.

You can read the full interview here (it’s in French, so have Google translate it) and feel all nostlagic for the golden days of magnetic tape by checking out Stan’s video cases and other dead media tech below.

