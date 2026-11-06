Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Patch Notes – Weapon Buffs, Nerfs & Changes Explained

Infinity Ward has released the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 patch notes, which feature weapon buffs, nerfs, and major gameplay changes. From adjustments to the Hyeon Burst’s Apex Attachment to a Hardcore health reduction, here are the biggest changes explained.

Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Weapon Nerfs Explained

Screenshot: Activision

The first season of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is now live, and there are quite a few changes to get through. Alongside new maps and weapons, Infinity Ward has adjusted damage, range, and headshot multipliers across several weapon classes.

Videos by VICE

According to the official Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 patch notes, the Hyeon Burst’s Hyperbust Apex Attachment receives a substantial damage reduction. However, the base weapon actually gets a small buff, so the attachment distinction matters here.

The VEL 46 also has shorter damage ranges, although its minimum damage increases. Meanwhile, the APOC-338 receives reductions to both minimum damage and its headshot multiplier. Here is a breakdown of those weapon nerfs and their accompanying changes:

All Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Weapon Nerfs

Weapon or attachment Season 1 changes Hyeon Burst – Hyperbust Apex Attachment Maximum damage drops from 30 to 23, while minimum damage falls from 25 to 20. Maximum damage range increases from 24.64m to 30.99m, and the middle damage tier is removed. VEL 46 Maximum damage range drops from 10.13m to 9.65m. Its next two damage ranges fall from 17.27m to 16.51m and 25.15m to 24.13m. However, minimum damage increases from 13 to 14. APOC-338 Minimum damage drops from 33 to 32, and the headshot multiplier decreases from 1.35 to 1.3.

Of these changes, the Hyperbust damage reductions stand out the most. Its improved range is worth keeping in mind, but players using the attachment will still need to account for those lower damage values.

Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Weapon Buffs Explained

Screenshot: Activision

It isn’t all nerfs, though. In fact, the Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 update buffs a long list of weapons, including the M4, Kastov 762, and Wz.55 Striga.

The Striga gets several improvements, including higher maximum and minimum damage, alongside a stronger headshot multiplier. The M4 also receives a range increase and improved headshot damage, while the Axion gets faster bullets.

Below is a summary of the weapon buffs and attachment improvements:

Weapon or attachment Season 1 buffs Axion Medium damage range increases from 34.8m to 38.61m. Muzzle velocity rises from 415m/s to 470m/s. Han 86 Headshot multiplier increases from 1.25 to 1.3. Hyeon Burst Medium damage increases from 24 to 25 for the base weapon. Kastov 762 Medium damage rises from 24 to 25, and its range increases from 40.13m to 42.16m. Headshot multiplier rises from 1.33 to 1.35, while neck and upper torso multipliers increase from 1.08 to 1.1. M4 Maximum damage range increases from 25.91m to 27.94m. Headshot multiplier rises from 1.25 to 1.3. M4 – Hurricane Apex Attachment Maximum damage range increases from 10.49m to 11.68m. Patriot XMR Maximum damage range increases from 31.24m to 33.53m. ADS movement speed rises from 2.22m/s to 2.26m/s. ISO Nightshade Maximum damage range increases from 10.54m to 11.68m. Minimum damage rises from 13 to 14. PPSh-41 The second medium damage tier increases from 13 to 14, while minimum damage rises from 12 to 13. Wz.55 Striga Maximum damage increases from 26 to 27, and minimum damage rises from 17 to 19. Headshot multiplier increases from 1.3 to 1.4, and the second medium damage tier is removed. X-58 Nyx The second medium damage tier increases from 15 to 16. Minimum damage rises from 13 to 14. Type 73 Maximum damage range increases from 24.89m to 25.53m. Headshot multiplier rises from 1.25 to 1.3. Type 73 – Assault Apex Attachment Maximum damage range increases from 22.23m to 24.13m. Medium damage rises from 22 to 23, and its range increases from 41.91m to 43.13m. Rezi 12 Its three medium damage ranges increase to 4.95m, 6.86m, and 10.29m. Minimum damage rises from 14 to 16. Rezi 12 – Enforcer Apex Attachment Its two medium damage ranges increase to 5.33m and 7.87m. Minimum damage rises from 19 to 20. Mosin-Nagant Maximum damage range increases from 36.83m to 40.13m. Oris 8.6 Maximum damage range increases from 19.05m to 22.61m. Minimum damage rises from 58 to 63. Krait P68 Maximum damage range increases from 8.89m to 9.4m, and medium damage range rises from 20.32m to 21.08m. Lower torso multiplier increases from 1 to 1.1.

For players looking to revisit an older loadout, there are plenty of weapons worth trying again. However, these stat changes alone don’t establish which gun will become the best weapon in Season 1.

Hardcore Health, Equipment, and Other Gameplay Changes

Screenshot: Activision

One of the biggest changes outside weapon balancing affects Hardcore. Maximum health in Modern Warfare 4 Hardcore modes has been reduced from 30 to 22. That gives players less health to work with and changes how weapon damage values line up against their targets.

Equipment and other combat tools have also been adjusted. Proximity Mines now arm in half the time, while Claymores activate faster and have a wider detection area.

Here are the other notable combat adjustments:

Argonaut: Health increases from 800 to 1,200.

Health increases from 800 to 1,200. Crossfire: Gains spawn protection. Bullet radius decreases by 25%, bullet damage drops by 50%, and camera shake while flying is reduced.

Gains spawn protection. Bullet radius decreases by 25%, bullet damage drops by 50%, and camera shake while flying is reduced. Proximity Mine: Arming time decreases from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds.

Arming time decreases from 1.5 seconds to 0.75 seconds. Claymore: Arming time decreases from 1 second to 0.75 seconds. Forward trigger range increases from 2.29m to 3.18m, and its trigger cone widens from 60 degrees to 80 degrees.

Infinity Ward has also fixed an exploit that allowed players to attach Proximity Mines to Seeker Drones.

Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Adds Maps, Weapons, and DMZ Content

Screenshot: Activision

Of course, the Season 1 patch goes beyond balance changes. Multiplayer adds the new Backstab, Canyon, Shoot House, and the featured Kill Block: Crash combo maps. Grind and Drop Zone also return, while Gauntlet 1v1 is scheduled to arrive through the upcoming Wager Match Event.

The new weapons available at the start of the season are the Cronen Osprey assault rifle and CSG-35 SMG. Two more weapons and additional attachments are planned for later in Season 1.

Over in DMZ, players can explore X01, a new Exclusion Zone set in an underground GRANIT Arms facility beneath Hajin. The update also fixes duplication exploits, updates FOB vendors and crafting requirements, and addresses several mission and challenge tracking problems.

Modern Warfare 4 Expands 120Hz Support on Consoles

Finally, Season 1 makes Performance Mode available to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players with 120Hz displays, even if their screen doesn’t support VRR. Infinity Ward still recommends VRR for the best experience.

That is a useful change for players who have a compatible 120Hz screen but previously couldn’t access the option. Between the expanded display support, Hardcore health adjustment, and extensive weapon tuning, there is more to this Modern Warfare 4 update than just a few gun nerfs.