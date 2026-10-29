Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Release Date and New Map Details

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 has finally arrived and as many players tear through the game’s campaign, some fans are already counting down the days until Season 1 officially kicks off.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Launches on November 6

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Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 players who are eager to dive into the game’s multiplayer grind only have a few days left before the first season gets things started. Season 1 goes live on November 6 and Activision has already confirmed a ton of content that is arriving with the first season.

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The start of the first season will deliver new maps, modes, events and rewards across Multiplayer and DMZ. Players will have the chance to xplore the unforgiving corridors of X01, wield new weapons and attachments, acquire new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, DMZ Survival Kits, and more.

New Multiplayer Maps

Brave inclement weather across the all-new war torn Backstab , where abandoned tanks litter the landscape and drone ordinance line the shelves of a deserted dwelling.

, where abandoned tanks litter the landscape and drone ordinance line the shelves of a deserted dwelling. Battle amidst towering rock walls in the all-new Canyon and try your luck along the River near the Convoy Ambush or take the Cliff Path for its winding pathways.

and try your luck along the River near the Convoy Ambush or take the Cliff Path for its winding pathways. Drop into a reimagined Shoot House against the rugged terrain of North Korea during a snowfall.

New Modes

Play the fan-favorite Grind mode where you eliminate players, recover their dog tags, and take them to the Bank to score for your team.

where you eliminate players, recover their dog tags, and take them to the Bank to score for your team. Plus, Drop Zone mode returns where teams fight to hold a single rotating objective with periodic Killstreak packages airdrop over the Drop Zone.

DMZ New X01 Weapon Facility

A formerly undiscovered weapons facility —codenamed X01 — has recently been seized by enemy forces. X01’s maze of tunnels and shifting hazards calls for careful planning, specialized equipment, and squad coordination.

— has recently been seized by enemy forces. X01’s maze of tunnels and shifting hazards calls for careful planning, specialized equipment, and squad coordination. Expect new and powerful equipment and as the facility starts to close off extraction points, complete the required steps to escape, or else! In addition, expect multiple pages of new DMZ Orders inside X01 with plenty to uncover on deployment along, Threat Briefing to take down DMZ’s biggest Boss threats from Commanders and more, and Resupply Runs.

Upcoming Mid Season Additions

Battle erupts at the all-new Ministry , causing damage to an embassy as you fight in and around the building on this diplomatic summit.

, causing damage to an embassy as you fight in and around the building on this diplomatic summit. Overflow is the new map centered around a factory and its surrounding farmland.

is the new map centered around a factory and its surrounding farmland. Counter Attack is a new mode where your focus is detonating bombs at the enemy Comm Station while protecting your own from attack.

“Expand your arsenal of weapons with the arrival of the Cronen Osprey Assault Rifle and the CSG-35 SMG in the Season 1 Battle Pass. The Cronen Osprey combines speed with moderate power for an Assault Rifle that’s quick and reliable on the frontlines. The CSG-35 SMG excels at putting down enemies fast at close ranges as it features the highest fire rate in its class.”

For now, that should be everything players need to know about the upcoming launch of Season 1. More details and a full season roadmap will be arriving soon.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Call of Duty news and updates as the Modern Warfare 4 launch window continues.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.