Modeselektor and Apparat Reunite As Moderat, Share Stirring New Single

It’s been over two years since we’ve heard from Moderat, the collaboration between Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary of Modeselektor, and Sascha Ring of Apparat. Modeselektor spent most of 2015 closing up shop to their much beloved techno label, 50 Weapons, while Apparat worked on music for film and theater. Today, however, Moderat has announced the follow-up to their 2013 LP II with, you guessed it, III.

Set for an April 1 release date with Mute/Monkeytown, III will be supported by a full US and European tour. The group have shared a cut from the album, “Reminder,” which is a bold showcase of the trio’s ever-sharp songwriting skills. Choppy percussion, unsequenced melodies and Ring’s vocal aches and croons make for a track that wouldn’t be a strange bedfellow to any of Radiohead’s latter day work. Needless to say, it’s ear-catching and a grand gesture of what’s to come.

Moderat has big plans for its lead single. “Reminder” will be released digitally on February 19, followed by 10″ coupled with the b-side “Fondle” on February 26. Then on March 18, in anticipation of their tour, Moderat will release a 12″ featuring remixes from Special Request and Answer Code Request.

Listen to “Reminder” below the tracklist and tour dates.

III:

1 Eating Hooks

2 Running

3 Finder

4 Ghostmother

5 Reminder

6 The Fool

7 Intruder

8 Animal Trails

9 Ethereal

Tour:

3/28 Paris, France – L’Olympia

3/29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

3/30 Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2

3/31 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

4/01 Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

4/02 London, England – St John of Hackney

4/03 Bristol, England – Marble Factory

4/05 Glasgow, Scotland – ABC

4/06 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

4/07 Brighton, England – Corn Exchange

4/08 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale

4/09 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

4/10 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

4/21 Poznan, Poland – Hala 2 MTP

4/22 Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

4/23 Wroclaw, Poland – Eter

4/24 Budapest, Hungary – TBA

4/26 Graz, Austria – Orpheum

4/27 Zurich, Switzerland – X-TRA

4/28 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

4/29 Rome, Italy – Spazio 900

4/30 Marseille, France – Cabaret Aléatoire

5/01 Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

5/02 Bordeaux, France – Le Rocher Palmer

5/03 Nantes, France – Stereolux

5/05 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

5/07 Basel, Switzerland – Volkshaus

5/08 Stuttgart, Germany – LKA Longhorn

5/19 New York, NY – Webster Hall

5/20 Montréal, Québec – Metropolis

5/21 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

5/23 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

5/24 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

5/26 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

5/27 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

5/28 Bradley, CA – Lightning in a Bottle Festival

6/05 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

8/13 Bochum, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle Ritournelle