Modest Mouse Just Announced A New Album and More Tour Dates for Fall 2026

Modest Mouse announced today the release date of their upcoming album An Eraser and a Maze (June 5) on Glacial Pace/Virgin Records, as well as a fresh slate of additional fall tour dates in support of the release.
The band unveiled a new single, “Picking Dragon’s Pockets,” as a teaser for what’s in store on the new album. Stream the new track below.
Videos by VICE
The new batch of dates will expand upon their previously announced tour dates with new shows throughout September and October. Stops include Orlando, Florida; Shaky Knees in Atlanta; Kansas City, Missouri; Toronto, Ontario; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Hollywood, California.
The final date of the tour is October 23 in Sacramento, California. Caroline Rose will be in support for most of the new dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
Modest Mouse 2026 Tour: How to get tickets
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Presale for most of the new dates begins Wednesday, April 22 at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time.
You can also get Modest Mouse tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Modest Mouse 2026 Tour dates
(New Dates in Bold)
05/12 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory *
05/13 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma *
05/14 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm *
05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party
06/04 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #
6/05 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom #
06/06 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall #
06/07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Virginia Beach Dome #
06/9 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amp #
06/10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
06/12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel #
06/13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel #
06/14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival
07/02 – Bellingham, WA – Mt Baker Theatre &
07/03 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre &
07/05 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Stampede
07/07 – Saskatoon, SK – Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
07/10 – Seattle, WA – The 5th Avenue Theatre @
07/11 – Seattle, WA – The 5th Avenue Theatre @
08/04 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl &
08/05 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound &
08/07 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music Festival
08/08 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion &
08/09 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square !
08/12 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
08/13 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theater
08/14 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
08/18 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park ^
08/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
08/20 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing
08/21 – Shelburne, VT – The Green
08/28 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
09/16 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
09/17 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
09/18 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
09/20 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
09/22 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall
09/23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC
09/24 – Columbia, MO – Rose Park
09/25 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Theater
09/29 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^^
09/30 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion ^^
10/01 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor ^^
10/02 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^^
10/04 – Ottawa, ON – HISTORY Ottawa ^^
10/05 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall ^^
10/07 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^^
10/08 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^^
10/09 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion ^^
10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie ^^
10/13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans ^^
10/15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^^
10/16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^^
10/17 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port ^^
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^^
10/20 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^^
10/22 – Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort ^^
10/23 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24 ^^
* = w/ Mattress
& = w/ Sun Atoms
# = w/ Silver Triplets of the Rio Hondo
^ = w/ My Chemical Romance
@ = w/ Pinback
! = w/ Mike Watt & The Missing Men
^^ = w/ Caroline Rose