Modest Mouse Just Announced A New Album and More Tour Dates for Fall 2026

Modest Mouse announced today the release date of their upcoming album An Eraser and a Maze (June 5) on Glacial Pace/Virgin Records, as well as a fresh slate of additional fall tour dates in support of the release.

The band unveiled a new single, “Picking Dragon’s Pockets,” as a teaser for what’s in store on the new album. Stream the new track below.

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The new batch of dates will expand upon their previously announced tour dates with new shows throughout September and October. Stops include Orlando, Florida; Shaky Knees in Atlanta; Kansas City, Missouri; Toronto, Ontario; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Hollywood, California.

The final date of the tour is October 23 in Sacramento, California. Caroline Rose will be in support for most of the new dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Modest Mouse 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Presale for most of the new dates begins Wednesday, April 22 at Ticketmaster. General onsale will begin Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time.

You can also get Modest Mouse tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

(New Dates in Bold)

05/12 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory *

05/13 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma *

05/14 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm *

05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

06/04 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #

6/05 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom #

06/06 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall #

06/07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Virginia Beach Dome #

06/9 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amp #

06/10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

06/12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel #

06/13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel #

06/14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

07/02 – Bellingham, WA – Mt Baker Theatre &

07/03 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre &

07/05 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Stampede

07/07 – Saskatoon, SK – Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

07/10 – Seattle, WA – The 5th Avenue Theatre @

07/11 – Seattle, WA – The 5th Avenue Theatre @

08/04 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl &

08/05 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound &

08/07 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music Festival

08/08 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion &

08/09 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square !

08/12 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

08/13 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theater

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

08/18 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park ^

08/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

08/20 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing

08/21 – Shelburne, VT – The Green

08/28 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

09/16 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

09/17 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

09/18 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

09/20 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

09/22 – Fayetteville, AR – Ozark Music Hall

09/23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

09/24 – Columbia, MO – Rose Park

09/25 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Theater

09/29 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^^

09/30 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion ^^

10/01 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor ^^

10/02 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^^

10/04 – Ottawa, ON – HISTORY Ottawa ^^

10/05 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall ^^

10/07 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^^

10/08 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^^

10/09 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion ^^

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie ^^

10/13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans ^^

10/15 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^^

10/16 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^^

10/17 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port ^^

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ^^

10/20 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^^

10/22 – Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach Golf Resort ^^

10/23 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24 ^^

* = w/ Mattress

& = w/ Sun Atoms

# = w/ Silver Triplets of the Rio Hondo

^ = w/ My Chemical Romance

@ = w/ Pinback

! = w/ Mike Watt & The Missing Men

^^ = w/ Caroline Rose