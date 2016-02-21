Mohamed Salah Scores an Astounding Goal for AS Roma

GOOOOOAL!!

Bend it like @22mosalah! A brace for Egyptian! 4-0 for @ASRomaEN. #SerieA https://t.co/6qmNJlBlBZ

— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 21, 2016

Well would you look at what we have here. AS Roma’s Mohamed Salah has some relatively modest stats, tallying nine goals in Serie A and one in the Champions League, but the numbers betray the 23-year-old’s potential. But you know what doesn’t betray his potential? This ridiculous goal right here.

In today’s Serie A matchup between Roma and Palermo, Salah was on the receiving end of a beautiful counter strike—initiated with a cheeky backheel and pass by Radja Nainggolan. The pass was perfect, but Salah’s touch got away from him, as it nearly entered the clutches of Palermo’s keeper. But Salah deftly collected the ball at the end line with an elegantly curling shot that evaded both keeper and defenders alike. It was an act of pure wizardry.

Get ready for the phrase “Egyptian Messi” to be thrown around.