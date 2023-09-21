Nigerians Demand Answers Over Sudden Death of Musician MohBad

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of cities across Nigeria demanding an investigation into the sudden death of popular musician ​​MohBad.

MohBad, real name Ilerioluwa Aloba, died last week in Lagos aged 27. His body was quickly buried less than 24 hours later without an autopsy.

Some fans of the artist have directed their anger at his former record label, Marlian Records, run by musician Naira Marley who was the subject of a 2020 film by VICE, which is being recirculated following MohBad’s death. MohBad and Marlian Records went their separate ways last year, in what was a very acrimonious split.

Marley has called for a “thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding” MohBad’s death, but has faced criticism in recent days after footage resurfaced of MohBad complaining about how he felt his career had been deliberately sabotaged by his former record label who were unhappy when he decided to leave. In June, MohBad also filed a police report claiming he had been physically assaulted by industry insiders as he attempted to film a music video.

In the past few days, some popular radio stations in Nigeria have said they will stop playing songs by artists signed to Marlian Records until the investigation is complete.

The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to coordinate a thorough investigation into MohBad’s death, which will include exhuming his body so an autopsy can be carried out.

“I would like to assure everyone that I am not oblivious to the sad passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole Aloba (Mohbad). We have been closely working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and keenly following the ongoing investigations,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on Twitter. “We have been closely working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and keenly following the ongoing investigations. However, in order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration.”

“I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.”