Mojo JuJu Is Searching for the Identity Her Family Weren’t Allowed to Embrace

Listen and Subscribe to the Anxiety Hour on Apple , Spotify or whenever you get your podcasts.

Musician Mojo Juju was born to an Indigenous mother and FIlipino father. Like many second generation kids, her parents faced pressure to assimilate and distance themselves from their own cultures. In this way their choices created a void in her own identity that left her feeling “displaced and otherised…I was always different”.

Videos by VICE

She wasn’t alone in these feelings. In the latest episode of the Anxiety Hour, she explains how her parents’ own experiences of race, identity, and history in Australia have created a sense of disconnection that binds them together. And how she uses her music to populate this post-colonial space to reconnect with her own past.

Listen and Subscribe to the Anxiety Hour on Apple , Spotify or whenever you get your podcasts.