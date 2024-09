In the inaugural episode of MOLTISSIMO, Mario Batali welcomes actress Rosie Perez and VICE journalist Ben Anderson to the MUNCHIES Test Kitchen for a cross-cultural culinary adventure.

Inspired by their diverse life experiences, Mario prepares zucchini stuffed with lamb and mint as a nod to Ben’s work in northern Africa, and steak Milanese, an homage to Rosie’s Puerto Rican heritage.

