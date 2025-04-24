mom-hiking-with-kids-at-purgatory-chasm-falls-75-feet-to-her-death

A family hike turned into a nightmare when a 49-year-old mom hiking with her kids fell to her death at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Massachusetts.

Sutton Police Department reported that police became aware of the situation on the afternoon of April 23 when they received a 911 call. The caller reported that a female party had fallen approximately 50-75 feet in the Purgatory Chasm.

Videos by VICE

The woman in question, a 49-year-old mom of four from Topsfield, Massachusetts, was hiking with three of her kids and other family members “when tragedy struck,” the department wrote.

“There were multiple medical professionals in the area hiking the Chasm at the same time, and were able to provide medical attention right away,” the post read. “However, she had succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fall, and was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

While police wrote that the investigation is ongoing, they noted that the fatal fall “does appear to be accidental.”

“We would like to thank the following teams for their quick response and professionalism during this very difficult circumstance; Sutton Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police, Northbridge Police Department, Sutton MedStar Teams, DCR Rangers, District 7 Technical Rescue Team, District 7 Re-Hab 78 Unit, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and LifeFlight,” the department wrote. “Lastly, the Sutton Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family during this very difficult time.”

Deceased Mom Identified as Carrie Sanger

The police declined to give more information about the woman due to privacy concerns. However, a GoFundMe page identified her as Carrie Sanger.

“Mike and the kids would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and condolences through calls, text messages, etc.,” a post on the page read. “There is something to be said for living in a close-knit community like the Tritown.”

The post went on to describe Sanger, an oncology nurse, as “a bright light; a wonderful, selfless mother who has raised four incredible, respectful, responsible kids.”

“She was a friend to all and her smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed,” the post read. “She passed too early- but she left the earth doing what she loved, with the ones she loved.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the page has raised more than $20,000 for the Sanger family. The funds will “go directly to helping the family navigate these uncertain financial times.”