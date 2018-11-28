Mom Left Placenta In Park for Birthday ‘Holistic Ritual’

On Monday, a dog walker found a scene that seemed to indicate that someone gave birth in a park and police made their way to Mississauga’s Sugar Maple Woods Park to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, police found something that made them, in their own words, “concerned” and asked the public for their help.

“Police attended and found blood, forceps and other evidence consistent with childbirth,” read their original release. “Peel Regional Police are concerned for the well-being of the mother and child.”

Police sent a unit to search the area and dispatched a canine unit to try and find out what went out. Well, we now know the answer and, turns out it’s not so much macabre as it is just a weird life decision.

Police said that after putting out their call for assistance they were contacted by a 27-year-old woman in regards to their findings. She told police that a year ago she had a homebirth in Brampton with a midwife. After giving birth, she collected everything involved—this included the blood, forceps, umbilical cord, and placenta—and froze it.

Now, a year removed from her babies birth she decided to conduct a, what police call, “holistic ritual” in which she would return all the frozen things “to nature.” Essentially she wanted the organic by-product of the birth to be able to decompose in nature. Sure, fine, but why she would pick a public park where someone would come across it is anyone’s guess. Police told CP24, the woman was contacted by family members who saw the story and told her that she probably should, you know, clear up what happened.

The woman and child were reportedly “in good health” at the time of the discovery—well, minus the fact she almost certainly named that kid Leaf or Flower or something.

