Grand Theft Auto 6 premiered on November 19 to international applause and boos. The game proved quite controversial, yet it seems to be raking in the bucks all the same. Men are both thirsting after and moaning about Lucia Caminos — the game’s protagonist in this Bonnie and Clyde-like romance along with male lead, Jason Duval.

The story of British mother Charlotte De Klerck (30) caught the attention of What’s the Jam — she and her husband arranged in advance to leave their daughter at grandma’s house for 24 hours during release day.

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“I would’ve asked for her to have a longer sleepover, but she is already spending a full weekend with my parents in early November, so it’s not fair on her,” she told the outlet. Following the 24-hour binge, De Klerck will be gaming around her daughter’s nap schedule.

De Klerck says she, quite sacrificially, hasn’t touched GTA since she was pregnant, even though she used to play quite a lot. “On GTA on the Xbox 360 I could easily spend 12 and 14 hours on a weekend or binge 48 hours and sleep sparsely whilst gaming,” What’s the Jam quoted her. De Klerck’s husband bought her a brand-new PlayStation 5 for her birthday this year so that she’d be able to play GTA 6.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Woman Arranges 24-Hour Sleepover for Her Daughter So She Can Play GTA 6

The mother, who makes sure not to let technology affect her parenting or her daughter’s development, revealed, “My daughter was actually raised screen-free for the first 18 months. She’s banned from iPads and phones.”

De Klerck is part of the #GamerMoms movement, to which over 215,000 female posters belong. Gaming binges are not necessarily a habit that people typically connect with motherhood. However, parents deserve alone time and to indulge in escapism every once in a while. Although gaming can obviously turn into an addiction, it is still better than picking up a drug addiction. Alcoholism. Excessive gambling.

That said, while the opinion-based part of my brain might argue that gaming is an epic waste of time that could be put toward reading, for example, certain eloquent individuals seem to see some worth in the practice. In fact, some research even suggests that gaming has therapeutic benefits. Thus, I need to just accept that perhaps some things are beyond my comprehension.

In addition, I’ll say that, in light of shifting definitions of productivity, gaming could be a very useful skill for children, as they could reasonably aspire to become gaming influencers.