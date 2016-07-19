Drift Off on the #hottestdayoftheyear with Mom Tudie’s Lazy, Sun Drenched “Otherside”

Step outside and it’s likely you will feel yourself melt into the steadily blackening concrete on what has become known as Britain’s #hottestdayoftheyear. So, what do you need in this moment of sweltering heat? Ice cream? Yes, ice cream would be good. Water? Definitely. But there’s one more necessity that contributes to the basic triumverate for summer time living, and that necessity is music. Or rather, it’s a song like “Otherside”, the latest track from South London producer Mom Tudie, which features singer Giorgia Lo.

The song captures that lazy, kicked back feel of a summer afternoon. It’s the moment when the heat has inserted itself firmly into the air, lethargy has started to seep in, and you’re steadily drifting off in the haze of too many daytime beers. It is the sun.

Videos by VICE

Listen below: