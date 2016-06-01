Some of the MoMA’s Most Famous Artworks Are Going to Australia in 2018

Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria has put on some blockbuster exhibitions lately—their recent Andy Warhol and Ai Wei Wei show comes to mind. But today the gallery announced what might be its biggest coup yet. In June 2018, it will collaborate with New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) to show a major exhibition of modern and contemporary works from some of the twentieth century’s most well-known artists.

The exhibition’s star-studded lineup includes the likes of Cézanne, Dalí, Duchamp, Hopper, Koons, Matisse, Mondrian, Picasso, Pollock, Popova, Rothko, and van Gogh. Some of the pieces to be exhibited have never been seen before in Australia, and around 150 works will take up the NGV’s entire ground floor. Not only paintings and sculpture but also drawings, drawings, prints, photographs, furniture, design objects, graphic design, and architecture will be shown.

Videos by VICE

Jackson Pollock, Number 7, 1950 (1950). Image courtesy of the NGV and MoMA

In a statement today, the NGV’s Director Tony Ellwood said he was “delighted to be working with MoMA to bring such an extraordinary and diverse selection of works to Melbourne. Our visitors will be able to experience first-hand the momentous change and creativity in the development of modern art, and consequently appreciate contemporary art and design with greater understanding.”

Roy Lichtenstein, Drowning Girl (1963).Image courtesy of the NGV and MoMA

Glenn D. Lowry, the Director of MoMA said he was excited to bring works from the New York gallery to Australian art lovers. “MoMA’s mission is to share our story of modern and contemporary art with the widest possible audience, to encourage the understanding and enjoyment of the art of our time,” he said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to share these important works from nearly every area of our collection with the NGV.”

Lyubov Popova, Painterly Architectonic (1917). Image courtesy of the NGV and MoMA

Masterworks from MoMA will be on display at NGV International from June 8, 2018–October 7, 2018. To find out more about upcoming exhibitions, visit the NGV’s website here.

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project Australia/New Zealand.

Related:

A Paris Hilton Shrine and Psychedelic Petri Dishes: Meet Australia’s Next Generation of Teenage Art Stars

‘Minecraft’ Meets Mondrian in an Artful Puzzle Game

40+ Young Performance Artists Take Over the MoMA