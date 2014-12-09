MoMA Just Acquired A 3D-Printed Dress

The first assembly-free 3D-printed dress makes news today, with the announcement of the Museum of Modern Art’s acquisition of the piece and its accompanying Kinematics concept video. Created by design studio Nervous System using the 4D printing system, Kinematics, and printed in New York City by Shapeways, the lightweight, custom-fit garment joins the permanent collection alongside the five DIY “humble masterpieces,” purchased by MoMA last month.

The dress is notable for its elegance and simplicity, a composite form that requires no attachments and is wearable directly out of the printer. Employing a complex patterned structure comprised of 2,279 triangular panels and 3,316 hinges—entirely printed as one-piece—the dress signals a promising future for ready-to-wear fashion. Explains Nervous System, “[Kinematics] provides a way to turn any three-dimensional shape into a flexible structure using 3D printing. Kinematics combines computational geometry techniques with rigid body physics and customization. Practically, Kinematics allows us to take large objects and compress them down for 3D printing through simulation. It also enables the production of intricately-patterned wearables that conform flexibly to the body.” Plus, the fit, flexibility, and pattern of the dress is entirely customizable using the Kinematics Cloth app.

Click here to read Nervous System’s original announcement of the acquisition, and below, check out images of the garment as well as its making-of video:

Nervous System and Shapeways’ 3D-printed dress. Images via

The hinges and panels that comprise the Kinematics design, in an x-ray view rendering.

