Check Out These Moment Lenses, Just for a Moment

What’s that saying that all my photographer buddies like to bust out whenever the discussion gets too heavily into photography gear? Oh, yeah. “The best camera is the phone you’ve got on you when the right shot comes along.”

Maybe you spent a bundle on an iPhone or Android phone and don’t have a whole lot left for a dedicated camera, per se—but you still want to be able to boost your smartphone’s shot-taking abilities with a telephoto, macro, or wide-angle lens.

That’s where Moments’ add-on smartphone lenses come in.

Moment Lenses: a full lineup

Just like some of the best music was made on cheap, crappy guitars (the Beatles, Nirvana, Hound Dog Taylor, Jack White), some of the best photographs and films are made through the lenses of smartphones. Just look at what a bunch of iPhone 15 Pros did for 28 Days Later.

Even though the Pro line of iPhones comes with three lenses to allow for wide-angle and zoom shots that don’t rely on image quality-degrading digital zoom, there’s still only so much you can do with the iPhone’s built-in lenses.

Moment offers a lineup of supplementary lenses that clip on over the iPhone’s lenses (via a special phone case) to provide a complete range of capabilities that.

Moment makes high-quality, sharp lenses with little distortion for specific lines of smartphones, including the iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy. The lenses all mount via a special case. There are fish-eye, macro, telephoto zoom, and wide-angle lenses, among others, to choose from, so you don’t have to rely on your phone’s digital zoom, which can erode image quality.

This is especially useful if your phone doesn’t have multiple lenses and you don’t want to be stuck with a single, fixed focal length, but you don’t want to invest in a whole new camera.

While nobody is saying they’ll offer DSLR-like image quality, they’ll offer a noticeable improvement to your smartphone’s existing lens. Unlike a big, honking DSLR, you’ll always have your smartphone with you and available at a second’s notice to capture that surprise, perfect shot.