Momofuku’s Noodle Packs Are My Ultimate Drunk (and Sober) Food

Coming home after an all-nighter can be rough. Nausea on the subway, the impulse to buy a shrimp neck pillow at 3 a.m., the spins when trying to fall asleep—a night out can get us into trouble. Our trusty bodega can usually be counted on to satisfy those late-night cravings, even if it’s just to pick up a Pedialyte for the morning after, but a serious night out is not complete without myriad tasty snacks before collapsing into bed.

Back in my rookie college days, Maruchan Instant Ramen generally got the job done after engaging in a classic Thirsty Thursday—cringe. But now that I’m in my mid-20s and gainfully employed, my taste has elevated from dollar-store-grade noodles to the real deal. Chewy, delectably slippery, with their ability to pair well with any sauce, noodles never do you dirty. When I think about the cream of the noodle crop, my mind jumps straight to Momofuku Noodle Bar, especially when I want to indulge my ramen cravings. I don’t always have the chance to galavant downtown to the actual shop, especially when I’ve had a few too many rum and Cokes, so I thanked my lucky stars when I chanced upon the Momofuku Dried Noodle Packs made by the nood kings themselves.

Momofuku’s Dried Noodles are upscale packaged ramen noodles for adults. The brand partnered with A-Sha Noodles to create these bangin’ meals-in-a-bag smothered in its signature sauces. A-Sha’s Noodles are air-dried with an 18-hour drying process, which results in 25 percent fewer calories than most instant noodles, no cholesterol, and 11 grams of protein per serving. The complete cooking time is only four minutes, which is necessary when you’re drunk and starving. Just boil, drain, and toss in the sauce, then blow a *chef’s kiss* once done.

I absolutely stan noodles in all forms, shapes, and sizes, and I’m a huge fan of Momofuku’s other products like its Chili Crunch, seasoned salts, and soy sauce; so there was no doubt in my mind that I would love these.

The original noodle packs come in three flavors: Soy and Scallion, Spicy Soy, and Tingly Chili—all of which sounded amazing, but, prior to trying them, I didn’t think they would taste significantly different than the other instant noodles I’ve had in my 26 years of life. I was dead wrong.

These noodles slap. Savory, salty, spicy, with a touch of sweet, they go above and beyond hitting the spot, and my taste buds were truly dazzled. Now, my go-to is the Spicy Soy, which has just the right amount of kick (though, admittedly, I’m a bit of a baby when it comes to spice). If you’re a true heat-onist, you can mix in Sriracha, hot peppers, or the brand’s Chili Crunch to amp up the heat. The included sauce, which is delicious, is also very rich, so if you’re watching your salt intake or want a lighter bowl, use half the sauce packet and add a little water for a more brothy situation. You won’t be disappointed.

The Tingly Chili flavor is similar to Spicy Soy, but with Sichuan spice and chili paste blended in to add that *tongue-numbing* factor. Don’t expect to be reaching for the fire extinguisher (or, rather, a glass of milk), but it does have a nice zing, and the noodles are wavy . Soy and Scallion is the sweeter sibling, with its perfect balance of soy sauce and sesame oil. Throw a poached egg on all the flavors to elevate the dish further, and adding that extra protein will also help you soak up that other kind of sauce (the aforementioned rum and Cokes).

If those previous flavor profiles aren’t grabbing your attention though, you’re still in luck: Momofuku just launched two brand new noodle options to its already killer lineup: Sweet & Spicy, and Spicy Chili.

With a perfect five-star rating and hundreds of reviews, the noodles are clearly a hit with lots of other hungry, hungover gourmands. One reviewer on Momofuku’s website described the experience of eating the noodles with a simple: “Oh heck yeah!” And added: “Such a great texture for the noodles. They cook up perfectly and the flavor packets are perfect.” Couldn’t agree more.

TL;DR: I love a good bowl of noodles, especially when I barely have to exert any energy to procure them. These are quick, tasty, feel fancy, help me out on drunken nights, and come from the trusted minds at Momofuku. You can’t get any better than that when it comes to a four-minute meal. Toss your dollar-store ramen in the trash, folks; it’s time to level up your hangover food game.

Momofuku Dried Noodle Packs are available for purchase at Momofuku’s online store.

