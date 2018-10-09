This Mom’s #HimToo Fail Birthed Some Truly Glorious Memes

Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation has somehow inspired a depressing, misguided, and genuinely vile backlash against the #MeToo movement. The #HimToo hashtag, which was once used to support male victims of sexual assault, was co-opted by anti-MeTooers during the Kavanaugh hearings to frame men accused of rape as the real victims here, even though, you know, false rape allegations are actually insanely rare.

But on Monday, one mom’s awful #HimToo tweet about her son accidentally had some positive consequences, because it inspired the world to commandeer the hashtag and put it to good use again—by trolling the mom with some supremely good memes.

Videos by VICE

“This is MY son,” Twitter user @MarlaReynoldsc3 wrote in the now-deleted tweet, which included a photo of her son in uniform, grinning and posing by a picnic table. “He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo.”

Screenshot via WayBackMachine

The responses came swiftly, like a sudden and merciless meme wave, and by God, they were glorious.

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YWOQsNzBKm — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YWOQsNzBKm — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 8, 2018

https://twitter.com/DanaSchwartzzz/status/1049433212835966976

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YWOQsNzBKm — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 8, 2018

https://twitter.com/stephperry/status/1049419774567088129

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YWOQsNzBKm — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He is a writer, but sort of a dull boy, and is staying at a hotel in winter. Despite being sober, he won't bring any solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by bat-weilding feminists…however, he's the one with an axe to grind. #himtoo pic.twitter.com/MUgEcU88Nj — Mari Lwyd (@olyvejuice) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He doesn’t go on dates because of the current climate of radical feminists falsely accusing him of not being the sharpest tool in the shed, looking kind of dumb with their fingers and their thumbs in the shape of an “L” on their foreheads. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/h6rhHYdJcZ — @rob-sheridan.com on BSky (@rob_sheridan) October 9, 2018

This is my son, the Titan Cronus. He castrated me with a sickle and threw my testicles into the sea. He won’t go on solo dates anymore as it is prophesied that he will be overthrown by his own son, just as he overthrew me. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Ql9NaVyOlW — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) October 9, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated #1 from the University of Flavortown. He was awarded three banging fajita poppers. He was #1 in flamin' hot crunch. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations of taking the last slice of pizza. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/4DY151a2W7 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 9, 2018

This is MY son. i found him in a cemetery eating bath salts. when i bring him with me to walmart the cashier doesn't argue about my expired coupons. sometimes he hides thumbtacks in my shoes. He won't go on solo dates because women find him sexually intimidating. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/zXNnmXJRCz — the lizard king (@lizardwedding) October 8, 2018

Unfortunately, the birth of the incredible “this is MY son” meme wasn’t exactly welcomed by one person—the son who inspired the whole thing to begin with. According to a new interview with the Washington Post, 32-year-old Pieter Hanson was, uh, less than pleased when he realized his mom had tweeted out his photo without his knowledge. Not only is he not afraid to go on “solo dates,” he said, he’s also a self-described ally of the #MeToo movement, and not too happy to be the face of the opposition.

“It doesn’t represent me at all,” Hanson told the Post. “I love my mom to death, but boy… I’m still trying to wrap my head around all this.”

Hanson had his family members reach out to his mom, who quickly deleted the tweet and her entire account, to boot, but the damage was done. At least the guy can still appreciate a good meme, even if it’s kind of at his own expense.

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

The world may be an increasingly dark and depressing place, but at least we have the memes.



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.