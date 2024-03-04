Everyone Who Caught Our Eye At Hobart’s MONA FOMA

At the tail end of summer, VICE Australia was beckoned off the mainland for its second expedition to nipaluna/Hobart, otherwise known as The Island.

The call we heeded was the sultry whisper of MONA FOMA, the summer festival for the Museum of Old and New Art. In true flop style, we missed the headline week, comprising Queens of the Stoneage, Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett and a few other Classic Artists. But summer festivals aren’t about the headliners. They’re about the vibes. And on week two of MONA FOMA, the vibes were still yet to dissipate.

Over our four-day tour de force, it became increasingly apparent that the museum had every young cute local on its payroll. The DJ from the UK Garage/Drum and Bass gig at Twisted Lime was working in the bar at MONA Sessions. The “art handlers” from FAUX MO, MONA FOMA’s afterparties, were working the restaurant the following day. We’d ask hot people on the dancefloor to take their photo before noticing the hot pink “STAFF” lanyards flapping at their chests. At a banquet lunch, I complemented a server’s cobalt blue glitter eyeshadow. “Thanks,” they replied, “It’s from last night.” Was everyone on The Island in on this big summer blowout?

The crowd at MONA FOMA was a healthy mix this year – far fewer Melbournians than one would expect, according to my crowd research on the proportion of monochrome black outfits populating the dance floor – plenty of young locals, lots of sweet oldies, and many more jubilant mid-aged people. And at FAUX MO, I was overjoyed to see they all let loose on the dance floor, together.

Here’s all that we saw.

starting off strong with these ladies who are the epitome of autumnal serenity. i saw them and immediately I thought “if this isn’t me in 50 years i can consider my life a failure”

so cute. like if peppa pig had taste.

sometimes it’s 12 degrees [feels like 2] outside and you’re at an outdoor gig and you’re wearing a skirt and a singlet and then you see someone wearing warmer clothes than you and you’re like yes. now this? this is a fit. and that’s ok.

being a journalist is awesome until you approach some cool-looking people to ask to take their photo and they say hey, lol, didn’t you dm us asking about media tickets to eartheater? then they pull out their phone and show you the dm you sent them. but then they let you take their photo and it’s all good it’s all good it’s all

i asked them where was good to go on a night out and they said “this is nipaluna babe…. we’re not in sydney any more” and i said uhhh and they said “ah… melbourne. we’re not in melbourne any more.” And they were right.

melbourne boy drip ! a tip: if you’re not sure if someone’s from melbourne or not [if they’re wearing colour, for instance] the next best identifier is the presence or absence of tns.

best dressed sorry. the energy… the synergy. i need in.

they look awkward because they were total strangers who happened to be standing nearby one another when the guy on the left asked me for a cigarette. he was on the job, an artist, so I obliged in solidarity as i was also on the job, but he had to do something for me. and that was to let me take his photo. unsure what the guy on the right’s story was.

our friends at the bank/shrine

the shrine at the bank

“someone stole our totem”. totem was a pink plastic dildo.

they told me to kneel and pay respects to the shrine, so i did, and they waved that bundle of spring onions around and i’m pretty sure they lightly smacked me on the shoulders with it too although on reflection i don’t know if that was just a too many xxxx gold fever dream. there were bells. and yelling. it was beautiful…

this is actually the best fit of the night and they said they’d always wanted to be photographed for a magazine. i wish i could have offered them something better than shit digi cam but nonetheless here is my tribute to the fit: a full four-photo spread.

get into it!!!!!!!

listen to me her cape was gorgeous stunning gag worthy and she wore it so well

so cute ! and iconic because it was 2 degrees and freezing out [24C, mild]

we found them on the street as we left the club and i can’t remember whether they were going to a fancy dress party, a buck’s night, or the UKG night we just left, but it’s working.

spotted in the lynchian fever dream that is MONA’s bar at 11am on a Saturday.

we found them on the street! no idea what they are selling but i am buying!

their job was to track down cryptic descriptions of people whom letters were addressed to. they were carrying around a stack of notes written on various paper-adjacent materials, a wad of rosemary, and good energy.

so cute. I’d put this to the audience: nipaluna locals or interstate blow-ins? dm your answer to vice@gmail.com for your chance to win a statement of approval from me!

no photos series would be complete without giving the viewer an opportunity to drag us, the authors!!! comment your snidest take on our fits and or energy below. thank you!

