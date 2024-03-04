Everyone Who Caught Our Eye At Hobart’s MONA FOMA

At the tail end of summer, VICE Australia was beckoned off the mainland for its second expedition to nipaluna/Hobart, otherwise known as The Island.
The call we heeded was the sultry whisper of MONA FOMA, the summer festival for the Museum of Old and New Art. In true flop style, we missed the headline week, comprising Queens of the Stoneage, Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett and a few other Classic Artists. But summer festivals aren’t about the headliners. They’re about the vibes. And on week two of MONA FOMA, the vibes were still yet to dissipate.
Over our four-day tour de force, it became increasingly apparent that the museum had every young cute local on its payroll. The DJ from the UK Garage/Drum and Bass gig at Twisted Lime was working in the bar at MONA Sessions. The “art handlers” from FAUX MO, MONA FOMA’s afterparties, were working the restaurant the following day. We’d ask hot people on the dancefloor to take their photo before noticing the hot pink “STAFF” lanyards flapping at their chests. At a banquet lunch, I complemented a server’s cobalt blue glitter eyeshadow. “Thanks,” they replied, “It’s from last night.” Was everyone on The Island in on this big summer blowout?
The crowd at MONA FOMA was a healthy mix this year – far fewer Melbournians than one would expect, according to my crowd research on the proportion of monochrome black outfits populating the dance floor – plenty of young locals, lots of sweet oldies, and many more jubilant mid-aged people. And at FAUX MO, I was overjoyed to see they all let loose on the dance floor, together.