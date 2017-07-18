Monday Was Officially Named Michael “Killer Mike” Render Day in Atlanta

Killer Mike of Run the Jewels – whose government name is Michael Render – is well-known for his activism outside of music, and has been honoured by his home state of Georgia before for his tireless work in the name of all that is progressive. But yesterday, he received probably the biggest honour you can possibly be given: Monday 17 July was proclaimed “Michael ‘Killer Mike’ Render Day” in his city of Atlanta. Like, he had a literal day named after him by Atlanta’s city council. Have you ever had a day named after you? Didn’t think so.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that “Render was honored [sic] for his music, his entrepreneurship as owner of his burgeoning barber chain dubbed Swag Shop and for informally being an ambassador for Atlanta from TV appearances, including CNN and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.” At the proclamation ceremony which confirmed the day as Killer Mike Day, Councilman Andre Dickens told Mike “You represent the ATL well,” while state senator Vincent Fort said “I appreciate this brother because he inspires so many people.”

As a longtime, vocal advocate for Atlanta, it’s heartwarming to see him getting back what he puts in. So today, post-Killer Mike Day, I want us all to be inspired by his work, and to think: “what can I do to be a better person?” Or, more accurately: “what can I do to get a day named in my glorious honour?”

