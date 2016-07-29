Money $ex Records Invites You to Its Doorstep With Twit One and CA Ramirez’s “Ding Dong Ditch”

This article was originally published on THUMP Germany.



Since its inception in 2015, Berlin-based label Money $ex Records—founded by OYE record store owner Markus Linder, aka Delfonic, as well as Glenn Astro and Max Graef—has been releasing music that’s worked to shatter the monotony of usual sounds you find in dance music genres. Their records consistently offer something that feels like a blend of all the albums they grew up loving and drinking beers to—a backyard party of sorts that you’re personally invited to. Inside their record sleeves you’ll encounter everything from dusty MPC hip-hop instrumentals, to jazz croons, rubbery techno, and silky smooth deep-house, coming via a variety of under the radar local producers like IMYRMIND, Alex Seidel, and Kickflip Mike. Beyond their home base of Berlin, the crew has recently looked nearby over to Cologne for more musical comrades to join their ranks, dropping a EP from Hodini earlier in the year, as well as this month, a new 7″ from the duo of Twit One and CA Ramirez.





Being a crew of pretty chill dudes, the label hasn’t merely just allowed us to stream a track from their latest release, Twit One and CA Ramirez’s “Ding Dong Ditch,” but will also be giving away some slipmats emblazoned with their Money $ex Records design. All you have to do is email our friend over at THUMP Germany, gewinnspiel@thu.mp, by 12 PM August 3, with the subject line “slipmat,” to get a chance to win the goods. If you live in Berlin, you also should head to their upcoming label party at Club OHM to see them work IRL. Check out the new track below.