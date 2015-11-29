Monmouth Basketball Serves up Yet Another Bizarre and Delightful Bench Celebration

I’m always wary of people who want attention this bad. Bench celebrations in basketball have evolved into ludicrous spectacles—the likes of which are only found in hackneyed community theater productions. But there’s something charming about the amount of planning these Monmouth gentlemen are putting into their sideline routines.

Today, they won 83-73 against the USC Trojans, and were certainly acting like they’ve never been there before (see celebration above). Monmouth have a 4-2 record for the time being, and they’ve never made it past the first round of March Madness, so they’re likely feeling pretty good about themselves right now.

Take this for example. Three days ago, when they upset a No. 17 Notre Dame, they served us up a whole bunch of this:

And this:

Ok, so tall blondie (also of scissor-leg fame) wears the same kind of annoying, punchable expression on his face every time. Maybe they should err away from the faces and just stick with the choreography (see dead man on the court in the first frames of the above-video). But tall blondie is just a kid who rides the bench for Monmouth. And who knows? Maybe there’s a solid community theater in West Long Branch, NJ waiting for him after he graduates.

UPDATE:

We also found some of this from Monmouth’s loss to Dayton two days ago:

This:

and this:

Delightful.